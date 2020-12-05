Arizona adds 6,799 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally, 40 more deaths

The state of Arizona added another 6,799 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally Saturday, Dec. 5, as well as 40 more deaths, according to the Department of Health Services.

This follows Friday’s COVID-19 report from ADHS showing 5,680 new cases and 64 deaths.

Based on daily averages, that cements December as the worst month on record this year for infections and deaths. Click HERE for more details.

Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 358,900 COVID-19 cases and 6,925 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 2,931 on Friday, five times as many as in early October at the beginning of the current surge. Available intensive care unit beds on Friday dipped to 8%, down from 11% a week earlier and 21% two months ago.

The state's seven-day rolling averages of daily new known cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 testing positivity all increased in the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The average of daily new cases rose from 3,160 on Nov. 20 to 4,780 on Friday while the average of daily deaths rose from 24.3 to 42.4 and the average of testing positivity rose from 18.2% to 27.2%.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is 10.4%, as of Saturday morning.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

• 12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

• 63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

• 92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

• 25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

• 16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

• 28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

• 89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

• So far in December, 21,761 cases and 238 deaths.

STATEWIDE

Arizona health officials' public messaging took on a blunt tone Saturday as the state's report of 6,799 new cases was the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic's start and the outbreak's fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of increasingly stressed hospitals closer to capacity.

The Department of Health Services stated on Twitter that people should wear masks “around anyone who isn’t a member of your household, even those you know and trust.”

Similarly, the department’s director, Dr. Cara Christ, stated on Twitter that individuals “must take precautions as if we may be infected. And we must act as though anyone we are around may be infected.”

The additional 6,799 known COVID-19 cases reported Saturday trailed only the 10,322 known cases reported Tuesday. Officials have said that record high that officials included data delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The week saw a total of four daily reports of over 5,000 additional cases.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

LOCALLY

Yavapai County added 144 new cases of the coronavirus and one death overnight, according to ADHS. Its running total is 6,356 cases and 129 deaths.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue updates on the weekend; however, Friday saw 122 new COVID-19 cases added since Thursday. YCCHS also reported 66,520 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19 with 90.5% of those being negative.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: http://www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.