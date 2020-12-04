Prescott Valley provides Festival of Lights COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

The following COVID-19 Mitigation Plan notice was provided by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce the morning of Dec. 4, 2020, regarding safety precautions being taken during the annual Festival of Lights, Night Light Parade and Santa’s Village.

Please be safe tonight. Because we are following the measures below we are able to continue this holiday tradition. For those not wanting to venture out the parade will be live streamed by the Town of Prescott Valley on their Facebook page and also recorded by Channel 56 for playback throughout the month.

Once lit, the civic center lights will remain on every night until January 1.

COVID-19 MITIGATION PLAN

The following measures are being taken by the Town of Prescott Valley and the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce to protect the Town’s employees and spectators of our annual Festival of Lights event, per Governor Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-59 of Dec. 2, 2020. The Executive Order may be viewed at https://azgovernor.gov/executive-orders.

Holiday Festival of Lights

• The festival site is a 3-acre lawn area at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, which allows for social distancing.

• The program has been modified to include individual readings from the Mayor and Chamber CEO as well as a musical quintet and small dance group. Each will be scheduled at designated times to avoid coming together.

• Participants will be wearing masks and announcements will be made to social distance and follow all CDC and health and safety guidelines.

Night Light Parade

• Staging for the parade is done in a large parking lot at our local arena. We have 28 entries, of which the majority are vehicles, and about 500 spectators over a one-mile route. There is plenty of room to distance all vehicles/floats. We have volunteers that will be masked and will be enforcing the distance rules.

• The parade route is approximately one mile around our Civic Center campus. The parade has announcers on live speakers who will be making ongoing announcements people to spread out and for family groups to stay together and comply with social distancing requirements and to wear masks.

• Traditionally this parade has a mixture of attendees viewing from inside their vehicles and also along the curb.

Santa’s Village

• Community members will enter the elevator of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

• No more than four people, except for families of four or more, will go up to the third floor and explore Santa's Walk Through Village.

• No more than 30 people will be allowed in the space, which allows for social distancing.

• There is only one entry point and one exit point so incoming guests will not pass outgoing guests.

• Santa is behind a bubble and families can take pictures with him while protecting guests and Santa.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.

