Arizona reports 5,680 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths, in past day

For those who thought November was a bad COVID-19 month for Arizona, December so far is a lot worse.

The Friday morning, Dec. 4, COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 5,680 new cases and 64 deaths in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Based on daily averages, that now makes December the worst month on record this year for infections and deaths. Through the first three days of December, the state is averaging 4,987 cases and 66 deaths each day. Since Nov. 22, Arizona has documented more than 50,000 new positive infections.

Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 346,421 COVID-19 cases and 6,821 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is 10.3%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has now climbed to 91%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

So far in December, 14,962 cases and 198 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

May, 415 new cases each day.

June, 2,130 new cases each day.

July, 2,997 new cases each day.

August, 816 cases each day.

September, 545 cases each day.

October, 910 cases each day.

November, 2,988 cases each day.

So far in December, 4,987 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,949 of the state’s 6,885 deaths. There have been 1,079 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 222,218 since testing began. Yavapai County has now jumped past Apache County for cumulative cases in 2020.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

Pima County has 42,698 cases.

Yuma County, 18,762 cases.

Pinal County, 18,046 cases.

Navajo County, 8,519 cases.

Coconino County, 7,897 cases.

Mohave County, 6,940 cases.

Yavapai County, 6,212 cases.

Apache County, 5,702 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.69 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 10.3%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (163,059), with 377 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 41,909 times with 4,949 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County added 122 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

Prescott Valley and Prescott account for the largest share of the county total with 39 and 27 new cases, respectively.

In the Verde Valley, Cottonwood added 19 more new cases in the past day followed by Camp Verde with 10.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 6,342 cases of coronavirus with 126 deaths and 2,782 recoveries.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 2,321 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

951 confirmed in Cottonwood.

509 in Camp Verde.

311 in Sedona.

158 in Clarkdale.

148 in Rimrock.

125 in Cornville.

105 in the Village of Oak Creek.

13 in Jerome.

One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 66,520 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 90.5% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 3,457-2,884 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

YRMC West has 41 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 20 patients. The VA reports six COVID-19 patients.

Verde Valley Medical Center reported 25 COVID-positive patient admitted with no tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 54 patients with five in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 31 positive tests with 15 results pending. FMC has admitted 200 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 14.2 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 276,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 65.4 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.51 million deaths and 42.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 4 - 352,101 cases

Nov. 23 - 302,323 cases

Nov. 4 - 250,633 cases

Aug. 27 - 200,139 cases

July 22 - 150,609 cases

July 6 - 101,441 cases

July 3 - 91,858 cases

July 1 - 84,092 cases

June 27 - 70,051 cases

June 25 - 63,030 cases

June 21 - 52,390 cases

June 17 - 40,924 cases

June 11 - 31,264 cases

June 1 - 20,123 cases

May 8 - 10,526 cases

May 5 - 9,305 cases

May 2 - 8,364 cases

April 29 - 7,202 cases

April 24 - 6,045 cases

April 20 - 5,064 cases

April 16 - 4,234 cases

April 9 - 3,018 cases

April 4 - 2,019 cases

March 30 - 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 - First confirmed Arizona case.

Dan Engler is the editor for the Verde Independent, a sister publication to The Daily Courier.