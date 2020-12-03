OFFERS
Yavapai County sees 245 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death overnight; see list of new state mitigation measures

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: December 3, 2020 12:25 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the county overnight, and one confirmed death, according to a news release Thursday morning, Dec. 3.

The county has cumulatively tested 65,348 residents with 6,220 positive cases, 2,782 recovered, and 126 deaths.

YRMC West has 40 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 19 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports six COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 18,836 tests for COVID-19 were reported by ADHS since Wednesday, with 6,821 positive results and 82 deaths reported statewide.

There have been 346,421 cases of COVID-19 statewide since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,821 deaths, according to YCCHS.

SCHOOL & WORKPLACE BENCHMARKS

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) School and Workplace Benchmark Dashboards were updated on Thursday, Dec. 3, for the two weeks ending on Nov. 15, with data indicating Yavapai County is at 372 COVID-19 cases per 100,000, a percent positivity rate at 16.3%, and hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses at 12.1%.

All three criteria are in the Substantial Transmission range for Yavapai County. These dashboards are used to determine the level of community spread on COVID-19 in Arizona and in each county. The dashboard does not look at the past two weeks after Nov. 15 due to potential lags in data.

NEW STATE MITIGATION MEASURES

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled a series of new mitigation measures designed to curb spiking caseloads and hospitalizations.

These include:

• An increase of $60 million to cover additional staffing at Arizona hospitals, with a report from ASU predicting hospitals exceeding capacity in December.

• Local governments must post, enforce measures for public events. Going forward, if a jurisdiction approves an event, it must publicly post the precautions organizers have committed to taking and enforcing on their website and submit a copy to the state Department of Health Services. Local governments also must dedicate additional resources to their own enforcement of mitigation measures.

• Ducey highlighted revised state health department policies for businesses that fail to follow health and safety guidelines designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those businesses will still get a warning and an opportunity to comply the first time someone complains, Ducey said. But if a second, valid complaint is made, the business will face closure.

• Restaurant owners who wanted to extend their dining areas onto sidewalks and public rights of way previously faced “red tape” involving liquor licenses and local permits, according to Ducey, something that resulted in longer wait times for diners. In response, the governor issued another executive order relaxing those restrictions to encourage a shift to outdoor dining. He backed it up with $1 million from the state’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund. Restaurants can receive up to $10,000 each for items such as outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters and patio covers.

• The state’s distribution plan already had health care workers, law enforcement officers, residents of long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations at the front of the line. Ducey stressed the importance of adding educators to that list.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: http://www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

