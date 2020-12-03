Shots fired into law enforcement officer’s occupied home nearly striking young child; $6,000 reward offered

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 3, an unidentified person fired multiple rounds into the occupied home of a sheriff’s deputy, nearly striking a child.

The residence, in the 8300 block of East Loos Drive, Prescott Valley, was hit with at least five rounds by the shooter, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the rounds passed directly over the head of a sleeping 4-year-old, nearly striking the child, a joint media release from the YCSO and the Prescott Valley Police Department stated.

The home belongs to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and his family. No one was injured, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson for the YCSO.

The incident happened at approximately 2:25 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public to help in its investigation. Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mountain Valley Skatepark, 8600 E. Nace Lane, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., can contact Detective Field at 928-772-5108 or email mfield@pvaz.net.

Also, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $6,000 reward for a direct tip with information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter. Tips can be submitted online at www.yavapaisw.com or by phone at 800-932-3232. Callers can remain anonymous.

‘WE WILL GET YOU’

“This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family,” Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “Several local law enforcement agencies are working this incident and using whatever means available to find, arrest, and prosecute this assailant.

“Silent Witness has offered a minimum $6,000 reward for tips, and I want the coward to know that we will find you and bring you to justice. You can run, but we will get you.”

Mascher said he is aware “we have historically enjoyed overwhelming support for law enforcement in Yavapai County, but unfortunately this is a sign of the times now present in our own community.”

Sheriff-elect David Rhodes said, “As your next sheriff, I cannot condemn harshly enough the cowardly and brazen ambush on our Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and his family today.

“We will never accept, tolerate, or allow violent unprovoked attacks on innocent people. The specific targeting of vulnerable people chills all of us. We will find those responsible and swiftly bring them to justice.”

Rhodes added that he thanks all of the many well-wishers and citizens of Yavapai County who have shown support for law enforcement and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office during this time of unprecedented attacks on law enforcement.

Craig Brown, chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, related in the news release that he “and the Board of Supervisors condemn this type of behavior toward law enforcement and their families. Law enforcement is here to protect our communities and we support our law enforcement officers throughout Yavapai County. They provide the thin blue line between us and chaos.”

The Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for the efforts of the Prescott Valley Police Department under the leadership of Chief Steven Roser to bring all available resources to bear as the investigation moves forward, the YCSO stated.

Citizens also can contact the YCSO with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit www.ycsoaz.gov.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates as soon as details are made available.