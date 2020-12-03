Obituary: Danny Ray Johnston

Danny Ray Johnston passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on Nov. 27, 2020.



He was born May 29, 1954, in Tempe, Arizona, to Harold and Edith Johnston.



Danny is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Johnston; daughter, Ginny Moore; son, Chuck Moore; mother, Edith Johnston; brother, Jim Johnston; grandchildren, Mikaila, Tommy, Dylan, Emma, Ava and Sheilah; and many more he loved as his grandchildren including Madelyn, Katie and Jake.



He was a proud member of Heights Church, but he preached the Holy word to everyone he met.

He also loved spending time with his grandbabies and studying the bible.

He was proudest of his beloved family and his devout faith.

A graveside service will be held for Danny at Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m.



Arrangement entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Danny’s online guestbook and share a memory with the family.



Information provided by survivors.