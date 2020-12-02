Prescott Valley Police Department reports incident of mail theft

Mail reportedly was taken from personal mailboxes along Sauter Drive East in Prescott Tuesday, Dec. 1 in an effort to retrieve cash, credit cards, and personal information.

A news release from the Prescott Valley Police Department reports that officers responded to a report of postal mail strewn along Sauter Drive East in Prescott Valley.

“Officers retrieved the mail and returned it to the addressed residents,” states the news release. “It appeared suspects had removed mail from mailboxes to retrieve cash, credit cards, and personal information to perpetrate crimes of fraud or identity theft.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department reminds residents about identity theft and fraud schemes that are prevalent in communities nationwide.

“The best defense against fraud is safeguarding information and frequently checking bank statements for unauthorized charges,” says the release. “Annual credit checks through the three credit reporting companies - TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax – are free and can alert residents if their personal information has been compromised.”

Additional information can be found on government websites, including:

• https://faq.usps.com/s/article/Mail-Theft (Reporting Mail Theft to United States Postal Service)

• https://www.ftc.gov (Federal Trade Commission)

• https://www.azag.gov (Arizona Attorney General’s Office)

• https://ic3.gov (FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center)