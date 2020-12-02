OFFERS
Dec. 02
Obituary: Jennye Ruth Pennington

Originally Published: December 2, 2020 7:25 p.m.

Jennye Ruth Pennington, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 3, 1925, to Lonnie and Alma Gray.

She will be remembered as a fun person full of personality, a fantastic sense of irony and humor, and a love of gab. She also loved fashion — clothes, beautiful jewelry — and would start each day in full makeup. In fact, the day she died she’d put on her makeup and arranged her hair. But mostly, Jennye will be remembered for her Christian faith which was the center of her life. She was known as a prayer warrior and many people asked her to pray for them and she never tired of talking about Jesus. She was looking forward to “going home” to be with the Lord and meeting all those who had gone before her.

She will be buried next to her husband, Robert L Pennington, at the Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. She requested that there not be a funeral service but, instead, a lunch to remember the good times with her, and there were so many, which her family will honor.

Information provided by survivors.

