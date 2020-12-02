Obituary: Christina LaDon (McBride) Plucas

Christina LaDon (McBride) Plucas was born on Sept. 30, 1974, to Barbara K. and Jack D. McBride in Bagdad, Arizona. Christy, as she was affectionately known, was raised in the small mining town of Bagdad, Arizona, graduating from Bagdad High School in 1992.

After High School graduation, Christy attended and graduated from Para Legal School.

Christy held many different work positions prior to the mining industry; however, her greatest love was in mining and mining and related companies. She first went to work at the Bagdad Mine beginning in Mill Cleanup and eventually moving to a Buyer position. Afterwards, Christy worked as a Buyer in various mine related companies, and then at Honeywell Corporation in Phoenix, Arizona.

Christy loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting, four wheeling, and her latest love was riding in the side-by-side with her husband Cory and their dog Cooper, although their other dog Gucci chose not to participate. She also loved to sing and used her beautiful voice to sing karaoke with her friends every chance she got. Finally, she loved football and was a life-long Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Christy is survived by her husband, Cory; daughter, Jordan Solis (Jorge); son, Matthew Gonzales; parents, Jack and Barbara and brothers, Greg (Angela), Steven (Carrie) and Brian (Brandi); four granddaughters, Lillian, Gianna, Adelyn and Barbara. She is also survived by numerous nephews, niece, and other family members. Christy was deeply loved by those who knew her well and will be fondly remembered as a loving soul that always made people smile and laugh.

Memorial services are by invitation only due to limited space due to COVID-19.



Family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate.

