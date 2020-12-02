185 additional COVID-19 cases overnight; virus widespread in communities

COVID-19 is widespread in our communities, schools, businesses, families and senior care facilities, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) stated in a news release Wednesday morning, Dec. 2.

YCCHS reported 185 more new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

The county has tested 65,348 residents with 5,975 positive cases, 2,782 recovered, and 125 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West has 39 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 20 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports five COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Across Arizona, 16,936 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since Tuesday, with 3,840 positive results and 52 deaths reported statewide overnight. Total deaths in Arizona are 6,739 as of Dec. 2.

HOW YOU CAN HELP SLOW THE SPREAD

By every metric, COVID-19 is spreading through our community in ways we haven’t seen since the summer spike, YCCHS stated in the news release. This is putting strain on our hospital systems and other settings such as schools offering in-person learning. Many schools have decided to go virtual this week.

Please do what you can to help:

• ALWAYS - Stay home when you are sick;

• ALWAYS - Stay home as much as possible when a household member has tested positive for COVID-19 except to get essential medical care, prescriptions, and food;

• ALWAYS - Keep at least six feet of distance from others when out in public;

• ALWAYS - Wear a mask or cloth face covering when going out in public;

• WHEN POSSIBLE - Limit contact with those outside of your household, especially if you are in a high-risk group;

• WHEN POSSIBLE - Avoid being in any setting with more than 10 people; and,

• FREQUENTLY - Wash hands with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE SICK OR TEST POSITIVE

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and you are sent home to recover, you’ll be asked to stay isolated at home to help prevent the disease from spreading to other people in your home and community. Other people you live with and those you had close contact with during the time since you became sick will be asked to take specific actions to quarantine themselves, monitor for symptoms, and prevent further spread to others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.