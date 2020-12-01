School districts in Prescott, tri-city area to return to all-distance learning given COVID-19 spread, risk

The spike in COVID-19 cases predicted to last through the holiday season has prompted Prescott Unified and Humboldt Unified school districts on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to cancel all in-person instruction through winter break.

Chino Valley Unified Superintendent John Scholl will make a similar recommendation at its Governing Board scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

In a letter to parents posted on Facebook just after noon, PUSD Superintendent Joe Howard stated the transition to distance learning will occur as of Wednesday, Dec. 2, and continue through Monday, Jan. 4. HUSD will begin its at-home instruction as of Monday, Dec. 7. Chino Valley’s timeline is not yet known.

“It is with heartfelt thought and planning that we announce to you the closure of our schools and immediate move into distance learning,” Howard wrote. “We understand the strain this puts on our families, our staff and overall teaching and learning. In following our approved plans for COVID mitigation, the current metrics dictate this move to keep our students and staff safe. I am confident that PUSD will offer the best possible virtual learning during this time.”

John Pothast, HUSD’s superintendent, shared similar sentiments.

“Our priority has always been to balance the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community while maintaining a high level of education for our students,” Pothast said. “However, the health and safety of our staff and students is paramount, and that is what our ultimate decisions have been, and will continue to be, based on.”

Howard’s decision was met with immediate Facebook posts critical of the decision.

Given all the ups and downs with this pandemic, Howard said with the guidance of his leadership team he reached this decision with absolute certainty.

“COVID made this one for us,” Howard said of the call his Governing Board authorized him to make after approval of the district “road map” this summer. “Just following the metrics, we are moving into substantial (spread) and it’s not going to get any better.”

As the Prescott district watched daily the numbers of staff, students and families impacted by the virus, and therefore impacting the operation of all six schools – the district dashboard shows as of Nov. 29 six districtwide, active positive cases; 17 resolved; and 166 quarantines – Howard said it became a matter of the ability of teachers and staff to do their jobs.

In any decision a superintendent makes, Howard said there is “risk.”

This decision puts risk on pause, Howard said of ensuring the safety of everyone in the Prescott education community. “Arriving at this decision today was a lot of relief. This we can control; this is the most we can do to keep people safe.”

In all three tri-city area districts the administration leaders and school board members have recognized throughout the pandemic all decisions related to school openings place them in a no-win situation because no one answer will suit all.

The Prescott Unified Governing Board will have its regular meeting – a virtual session – at 5 p.m. tonight, Dec. 1, and Yavapai County Community Health Services Health Director Leslie Horton will be the guest. The board meeting can be livestreamed through Badger Media on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BadgerMedia/Live. The agenda is posted on the district website: www.prescottschools.com.

In reaching these decisions, Howard said he appreciates the collegial relationships he shares with the two “Johns” in Chino Valley and Humboldt as well as area charter school leaders.

“We’re all in a similar boat,” Howard said.

As for details, Howard explained in the letter to families the return to distance learning for all grades also will mean preschool and COVID childcare programs are suspended to prevent spread as spelled out by state and local health officials.

“While PUSD knows that students learn best in-person and in front of highly qualified teachers, the health and safety of our students, staff, and families are also a priority,” Howard wrote.

Pothast concurred: “I am confident that our teachers will continue to provide the highest quality learning experience for each and every one of our students during our remote learning time. We are hopeful that we will be able to return to in-person learning at some point after winter break, but as we have been experiencing, COVID is making things extremely unpredictable and fluid.”

The district leaders said they will continue to monitor community metrics closely and provide regular updates.

“We are hopeful that PUSD can return to some form of in-person instruction after winter break, but we need your and the community’s help in order to do this. Mask up, physically distance, wash/sanitize your hands often, and stay home when you’re sick. Also, remain diligent about these four things throughout the holiday season,” Howard wrote.

The district will continue to provide meal drive-thru pickup at Lincoln Elementary and Prescott High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Like his fellow superintendents, Howard said this is not as easy time to be in his role. He said it would certainly be easier if the state leaders made the call. Yet, Howard said each community is unique and he appreciates the respect of local control for education. The pandemic, though, has left educators forced to make health decisions that are out of their bailiwick, he added.

“This isn’t what I dreamed of in superintendent school,” Howard concluded.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates from the school board meetings.