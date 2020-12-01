Prescott Valley’s Festival of Lights being livestreamed on Friday night

If you are craving some holiday cheer but remain concerned about venturing outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Town of Prescott Valley officials announced this week that they will be livestreaming the town’s annual Festival of Lights festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

From home, via the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PrescottValley, you can watch the lighting of the Civic Center and the holiday light parade on Lakeshore Drive and Skoog Boulevard.

Town officials add that all are welcome to attend the event in-person at the Civic Center grounds, but they encourage participants to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing from others.

Information provided by town of Prescott Valley

