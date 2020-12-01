Pet of the Week: Reno

Meet Reno, an approximately 3-year-old Dachshund mix. Reno is looking for a female-only home, as he does not like men.

A calm household without small children would suit him best.

Reno is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all his shots. He is a little timid when first meeting new people but warms up rather quickly.

He appears to like other dogs, but we do not know if he appreciates cats. He is doggy door trained.

If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, please contact the shelter to schedule an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

Editor's Note: According to a Dec. 1, news release from Chino Valley Police Department, the shelter is currently closed to the public and volunteers until further notice due to COVID-19.