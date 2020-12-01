OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 02
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Judith Ann (Ruebhausen) Allen-Wise

Judith Ann (Ruebhausen) Allen-Wise

Judith Ann (Ruebhausen) Allen-Wise

Originally Published: December 1, 2020 7:49 p.m.

Judith Ann (Ruebhausen) Allen-Wise passed away peacefully at her home in Paulden, Arizona, on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, James R. Wise; daughter, Jennifer (Rick) Nelson; and three stepsons, Russell (Karla) Wise, Randy (Natalie) Wise and Greg (Tracy) Wise. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Devon Nelson, Bradley Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, Erik Wise, Vanessa (Francisco) Dojaquez-Torres, Maddie Wise, Tyler (Tyler) Wise-Bray and Zoe Wise. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephew, Megan (Scott) Cordy, Jim (Sharon) Ruebhausen, Shannon (Tom) Miller, Kendra (Michael) Polefka and Janeen (Anthony) Dahmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marie Ruebhausen; her brother, Fred E. Ruebhausen and her granddaughter, Morgan Wise.

Judy was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 22, 1945. She spent most of her childhood in Kansas before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, where she graduated from Scottsdale High School. In 1972, she was one of the first two women to ever graduate from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Academy and spent much of her career as an officer doing undercover work in Phoenix, Arizona. She left the force in the early 1980s to become an interior designer. In 1984, she relocated to Prescott, Arizona, where she designed many show homes in the area. She began working for Yavapai County after that and ended her career as the County Registrar of Voters.

Throughout all her years she loved to have fun and throw parties and enjoy the people around her. She loved to shop (especially for shoes and antiques) and decorate and re-decorate and re-decorate her homes. Judy had a fun-loving spirit; was exceedingly generous to those she loved and loved her family and friends dearly. She will be incredibly missed by all that knew her.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Judith’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries