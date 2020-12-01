Obituary: Judith Ann (Ruebhausen) Allen-Wise

Judith Ann (Ruebhausen) Allen-Wise passed away peacefully at her home in Paulden, Arizona, on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, James R. Wise; daughter, Jennifer (Rick) Nelson; and three stepsons, Russell (Karla) Wise, Randy (Natalie) Wise and Greg (Tracy) Wise. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Devon Nelson, Bradley Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, Erik Wise, Vanessa (Francisco) Dojaquez-Torres, Maddie Wise, Tyler (Tyler) Wise-Bray and Zoe Wise. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephew, Megan (Scott) Cordy, Jim (Sharon) Ruebhausen, Shannon (Tom) Miller, Kendra (Michael) Polefka and Janeen (Anthony) Dahmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marie Ruebhausen; her brother, Fred E. Ruebhausen and her granddaughter, Morgan Wise.

Judy was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 22, 1945. She spent most of her childhood in Kansas before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, where she graduated from Scottsdale High School. In 1972, she was one of the first two women to ever graduate from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Academy and spent much of her career as an officer doing undercover work in Phoenix, Arizona. She left the force in the early 1980s to become an interior designer. In 1984, she relocated to Prescott, Arizona, where she designed many show homes in the area. She began working for Yavapai County after that and ended her career as the County Registrar of Voters.

Throughout all her years she loved to have fun and throw parties and enjoy the people around her. She loved to shop (especially for shoes and antiques) and decorate and re-decorate and re-decorate her homes. Judy had a fun-loving spirit; was exceedingly generous to those she loved and loved her family and friends dearly. She will be incredibly missed by all that knew her.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home.

