Obituary: Elinor Jane Knox and Wilburn Ray Knox

Elinor Jane Knox was born March 28, 1938, in Pasadena, California, to parents, Alexander “Dave” and Margaret Sclater. She passed away Monday evening on Nov. 23, 2020. Wilburn Ray Knox was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Madison, Alabama, to parents, John and Mary Elsie Knox. He passed away, 11 hours after his beautiful wife, on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Elinor Jane Knox went by many names — Mom, Gram, EJ, Elin, Ellie, Cuzzie, and Auntie EL. She was caring, loving, kind, creative, thoughtful, loved to send cards to others, loved to travel to see friends and family by boat, plane, train and their motorhome. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, cousin, and friend. Elinor accepted Jesus into her heart at the age of 11 and rededicated her life to the Lord about 20 years ago. Elinor liked to be in the “director’s chair” and we let her!

Wilburn Ray Knox also went by many different names — Dad, Daddy, Bill, Papa, Papa Bill, Texas Bill, Billy. He loved his family most of all. He was a musician, could fix anything, he built two homes — one in Crown King, Arizona, and their current one in Prescott. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, and anyone who was with him had to wait patiently until he was done. He was very loving, he forgave quickly, he loved the Lord and talked of heaven often.

Bill and Elinor met in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1972 and were married on Sept. 20, 1974. They left this earth holding hands and they entered into the Kingdom of God just hours apart. They are survived by their children, Dale (Lisa) Dickinson of Burton, Texas, Vickie (Dave) Knox of Phoenix, Arizona, Jennifer (John) Mickelson of Chappell Hill, Texas and Angela (Rick) Knox of Prescott; grandchildren, Chelsea (Benjamin) Berger of Brenham, Texas, Jack (Amanda) Mickelson of Giddings, Texas, Blake Mickelson of Chappell Hill, Texas, and Chase Mickelson of Chappell Hill, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Lorelei Rae Mickelson; and a great-grandson on the way.

Elinor leaves behind a brother, Alan (Lynette) Sclater of Seattle, Washington; and Bill leaves behind two sisters, Ilene Dawson of New Hope, Alabama, and Evelyn MacDonald of Decatur, Alabama.

A visitation with the family will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott. A private graveside burial will be Friday, Dec. 4. The family wants to have a “Celebration of Life” in their honor at a future date!

Information provided by survivors.