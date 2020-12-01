OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 02
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Carole Joyce Baron

Carole Joyce Baron

Carole Joyce Baron

Originally Published: December 1, 2020 7:53 p.m.

Carole Joyce Baron was born in Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 26, 1934, to John Wilbur Gray and Floy Gray. Carole died Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. She was 85 years old.

In 1952, she married Don L. Allen in Lubbock, Texas. After moving with her family to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1958, she had two sons. Then, in 1975, Carole married Bud Leggett in Albuquerque, and had a daughter. Later, in 1981 she married Paul Baron in Albuquerque.

Carole loved being a mother, and unconditional love was her enduring gift. She was a natural artist, and life was her palette. Painting became her enduring passion, inspired by family, friends, and her love of the Southwest. Carole’s zest for life, and exploration led to many memorable adventures in both the physical and the spiritual realm. Her sense of humor was epic, and her infectious laugh will be missed by many. Carole’s artistry extended beyond her studio to writing, cooking, sewing and gardening.

In the late 1960s, Carole took a job at Starline Printing, thus launching a successful career in commercial art. She later worked for 4M Advertising, serving as their Art Director, and winning multiple awards for both radio and television ads. She later started Graydove Studios, doing freelance commercial art and painting, often contracting to paint portraits in oil. Carole relocated to Prescott, Arizona, in 2019 to be closer to family, due to declining health.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; brother, Gene Gray; sister, Ruth Lewis; first husband, Don L. Allen; and aunt, Myrtle Mozel Smith. She is survived by her husband, Paul S. Baron, of Albuquerque; sons, Darris Allen (Valerie) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Timothy Allen (Suzanne) of Prescott; and daughter, Michelle Figueroa, of Prescott; grandsons, Brand Allen, Lake Worth, Florida, Austin Allen, Winter Park, Colorado, Nicholas Phillips, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Nathaniel Phillips, Albuquerque, New Mexico; granddaughter, Annabel Mae Allen, Boca Raton, Florida; great granddaughter, Nadia Phillips, Phoenix, Arizona; cousin, Mary Stephens, Weatherford, Oklahoma; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Carole’s life will be scheduled at a later date, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank in Carole’s honor. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family, or to share a memory or photograph of Carole.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries