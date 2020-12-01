Obituary: Carole Joyce Baron

Carole Joyce Baron was born in Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 26, 1934, to John Wilbur Gray and Floy Gray. Carole died Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. She was 85 years old.

In 1952, she married Don L. Allen in Lubbock, Texas. After moving with her family to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1958, she had two sons. Then, in 1975, Carole married Bud Leggett in Albuquerque, and had a daughter. Later, in 1981 she married Paul Baron in Albuquerque.

Carole loved being a mother, and unconditional love was her enduring gift. She was a natural artist, and life was her palette. Painting became her enduring passion, inspired by family, friends, and her love of the Southwest. Carole’s zest for life, and exploration led to many memorable adventures in both the physical and the spiritual realm. Her sense of humor was epic, and her infectious laugh will be missed by many. Carole’s artistry extended beyond her studio to writing, cooking, sewing and gardening.

In the late 1960s, Carole took a job at Starline Printing, thus launching a successful career in commercial art. She later worked for 4M Advertising, serving as their Art Director, and winning multiple awards for both radio and television ads. She later started Graydove Studios, doing freelance commercial art and painting, often contracting to paint portraits in oil. Carole relocated to Prescott, Arizona, in 2019 to be closer to family, due to declining health.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; brother, Gene Gray; sister, Ruth Lewis; first husband, Don L. Allen; and aunt, Myrtle Mozel Smith. She is survived by her husband, Paul S. Baron, of Albuquerque; sons, Darris Allen (Valerie) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Timothy Allen (Suzanne) of Prescott; and daughter, Michelle Figueroa, of Prescott; grandsons, Brand Allen, Lake Worth, Florida, Austin Allen, Winter Park, Colorado, Nicholas Phillips, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Nathaniel Phillips, Albuquerque, New Mexico; granddaughter, Annabel Mae Allen, Boca Raton, Florida; great granddaughter, Nadia Phillips, Phoenix, Arizona; cousin, Mary Stephens, Weatherford, Oklahoma; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Carole’s life will be scheduled at a later date, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank in Carole’s honor. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family, or to share a memory or photograph of Carole.

Information provided by survivors.