Growing Forward: Holiday Festival of Lights still on; enjoy Valley of Lights

Ho, ho holidays! We had a wonderful opening to our 21st annual Valley of Lights and the 4th annual Stroll through Valley of Lights. The Stroll is a walk-through that is held only on one night which is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This has been proven to be a family favorite and has been the backdrop for many Christmas and holiday photographs.

Valley of Lights is open every night until December 30. Hours are Sunday – Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Holidays (including Christmas Ever) from 6 to 10 p.m.

Can you see it from space?

That is what I always ask when we light up our Prescott Valley Civic Center. Each year our Public Works Department gets started early planning and then installing thousands of strands of lights around the campus. When the lights are turned on the area is completely aglow with millions of lights. Also, the trees along Lakeshore and Lake Valley are covered with the holiday glow. The lights are turned on December 4 and on each night until the New Year. Make this part of your holiday light tours.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is on.

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights program, civic center lighting and parade are a go for December 4 beginning at approximately 5 p.m. This year, due to the schools not being in their regular session, we will not have our youth choruses however we will have wonderful holiday music performed by the High Desert Brass Quintet. The program will also include the Mayor’s holiday message and yours truly; Marnie will still read the Night before Christmas. At 6 the lights go on and the parade begins. After they parade the Town of PV will be hosting a new activity, Santa’s North Pole Village. This is a trip through the North Pole visiting the Gumdrop Village, Gingerbread Forest and Santa’s house. For health and safety there will be no sitting on Santa’s lap however, SignalsAZ will be there to take free family photos. All this will be held on the 3rd floor of the library. It will be a night to remember as Prescott Valley kicks off the holiday season.

Four Stars!!

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded reaccreditation through the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation. In 2020 the Chamber applied for accreditation and was awarded three stars. At the time we were given recommendations for increasing our scores in the various categories which I have been using as a guide as we planned each year since. All the hard work paid off because this year we received Four Stars! I was thrilled and thank our board and team for the leadership and dedication that made this possible. Accreditation is good for five years. So here’s to 2025!

Shop Safe – Stay Open

Help our local retailers stay open by following their health and safety guidelines and mask up. Many of them are short staffed and cannot have employees off due to exposures. Words are not enough to share and remind you how important shopping locally is. Especially this year as our businesses have been through challenges like never before.

So, my thoughts on gift giving are be creative; give the gift of an experience; a special evening out; tickets for an event or activity; or special treat to be used after the holiday stress is over. We have everything right here in our communities so help us keep our business open and our economy moving forward.

Happy Hanukkah

I send out wishes of health, peace, happiness, prosperity and blessings to my friends this Hanukkah season.

Last Thoughts

This Christmas and Holiday season, more than ever, we need to remember why we celebrate and to embrace kindness and a giving spirit. Share in the beauty of the lights, the comfort of food and the blessings of family and friends. I love my Prescott Valley community and look forward to sharing this season with giving and love.

Star of the Month

Santa Claus! And, oh yes, I have been very good.

Merry Christmas,

Marnie

Marnie Uhl is President/CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.