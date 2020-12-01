Arizona closes out November with 10,322 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Arizona closed out the month of November with the highest one-day tally of new COVID-19 cases since testing began nearly a year ago.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10,322 positive tests in the Monday-to-Tuesday reporting cycle. That far eclipses Arizona’s previous one-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29.

ADHS also reported 48 deaths Tuesday.

Those totals close out the month making November the second-worst month this year for confirmed positive tests with 89,658. The final November death count (733) is the highest total statewide since August.

Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 337,139 COVID-19 cases and 6,687 deaths, according to the ADHS website.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio has climbed to 10.2%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is holding steady at 89%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month:

12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

May, 415 new cases each day.

June, 2,130 new cases each day.

July, 2,997 new cases each day.

August, 816 cases each day.

September, 545 cases each day.

October, 910 cases each day.

November, 2,988 cases each day.

LOCALLY

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 and seven confirmed deaths since Monday, according to a news release Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Many of these cases are from nursing homes, county officials stated.

The county has tested 64,333 residents with 5,790 positive cases, 2,782 recovered, and 125 deaths, as of the Dec. 1 morning report.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West has 25 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 20 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports five COVID-19 patients.

Winter Holidays: Impacting COVID-19 Cases in AZ

“ADHS has been in active communication with our public health partners at the local and federal level, and with our laboratory, hospital, and healthcare providers,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ wrote. “We continue to focus on containing the spread of the virus, ensuring adequate care is available for those who contract the disease, and saving lives.”

COVID-19 is highly contagious, she said, and it is estimated that 50% of the spread is due to asymptomatic individuals – an additional risk when gathering with loved ones or close friends. Many people let down their guard when they are with people they trust. However, being in close proximity to someone with COVID-19 and not wearing a mask when with others from outside your household significantly increases your chances of being exposed to COVID-19.

The holidays can also impact the review and reporting processes for COVID-19 data, Christ wrote. Today, the number of new cases reported is up significantly from what has been reported in the past. This large number of newly reported cases is a result of the extended four-day weekend.

Most days, local health agencies review and classify newly reported cases (identifying them as confirmed, probable, or not a case). They will follow up with healthcare providers and laboratories if there are any questions about details on a case, which may take additional time over the holidays. The confirmed and probable cases identified are then reported out on our dashboard the next day as the number of new cases. With the long weekend, classification was delayed for a large portion of cases, resulting in much higher numbers than usual. It is important to note that these newly reported cases were from specimens collected over the last week and are not all from Monday.

The increased cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations show that COVID-19 is still actively circulating and dangerous. It highlights the need for Arizonans to continue taking important prevention steps they have been following over the past few months: wearing a mask when out in public, staying physically distanced from people who are not in your household, washing your hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when sick.

INFORMATION

For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000.

Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

This report is by The Daily Courier and Dan Engler of the Verde Independent, a sister publication to the Courier.