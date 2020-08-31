OFFERS
YCSO, SWAT apprehend domestic violence suspect in Cottonwood

Larry McQuay-Webb (YCSO)

Larry McQuay-Webb (YCSO)

BILL HELM, for the Courier
Originally Published: August 31, 2020 2:10 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Cinnabar Drive, Cottonwood, regarding a domestic violence incident.

The caller reported that 34-year-old Larry McQuay-Webb was attempting to steal her friend’s vehicle by towing it out of the driveway by using a tow bar attached to his red Toyota 4-Runner, according to a news release from Dwight D’Evelyn, public information officer for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, the caller’s friend is Webb’s estranged girlfriend.

“Webb eventually gave up trying to steal the vehicle after learning the Sheriff’s Office was on the way,” D’Evelyn stated. “He left the vehicle partially in the roadway.”

Before he left the property, Webb reportedly threatened to shoot both the caller and his estranged girlfriend. According to the victims, Webb routinely carries a handgun.

The caller also noted she been staying with her friend after threats from Webb the previous day, D’Evelyn stated. Several children were also present in the Cinnabar Drive home at the time of the call to law enforcement.

YCSO also stated that Webb had brief contact with his estranged girlfriend and her friend the evening of Aug. 29, while the two women were in the 3400 block of Del Rio Drive, Cottonwood.

“Webb threatened to blow up their car and followed them until they were able to drive away,” D’Evelyn stated. “Webb continued threats via text messages that night.”

Deputies located Webb’s vehicle at a home in the 3400 block of Del Rio Drive and contained the property. Attempts to contact him via cell phone were unsuccessful, D’Evelyn stated.

Deputies learned that Webb had also texted his father, confirmed he was inside the house and knew “the cops were there to arrest him,” D’Evelyn stated. Webb refused to surrender.

The YCSO Quick Response Team provides resources to deputies dealing with attempts to contain and arrest and Webb, D’Evelyn stated.

“A short time later, due to Webb’s ongoing lack of cooperation, apparent agitation and the likelihood he was armed, the YCSO SWAT team responded along with an armored vehicle to handle the incident and further negotiations,” D’Evelyn stated.

As the SWAT team was staging, Webb surrendered and deputies arrested him without incident. Detectives recovered a firearm inside the Del Rio Drive home.

Webb was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, burglary and attempted vehicle theft.

D’Evelyn said Monday that the burglary and attempted vehicle theft charges are felonies. “The remainder are misdemeanor as far as booking charges.”

As of this post, the bond had not been set.

