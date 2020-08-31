Healing Field needs volunteers for setup, takedown of 3,000 flags, staff information booth

The Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona is looking for volunteers for setup and takedown of this year’s field.

The memorial healing field began as a simple way for one person to visualize and comprehend the sheer enormity of human loss that occurred in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“But it soon became evident that something much more was emerging,” the Town of Prescott Valley wrote in a news release. “It became a personal gesture of support, a tangible expression of mourning, honor and a very real healing experience.”

Since 2012, Prescott Valley has hosted the Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona display to honor and remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as well as honoring the 19 local Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighters who died on June 30, 2013 in the Yarnell Hill Fire.

As in prior years this massive formation of 3,000 U.S. flags will be posted at the Prescott Valley Civic Center where a beautiful panorama of red, white and blue will be created.

Volunteers are needed for flag setup on Friday, Sept. 4, starting at 7 a.m., and take-down on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 a.m.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to staff the information booth at the field through the week from Sept. 4 through the 10.



To sign up for setup and takedown, and to staff the information booth, please visit www.healingfieldpv.com. For general Healing Field information, please call 928-848-0626 or email healingfieldpv@gmail.com.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona.