OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 31
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Healing Field needs volunteers for setup, takedown of 3,000 flags, staff information booth

Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona. (Courier file)

Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona. (Courier file)

Originally Published: August 31, 2020 6:59 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona is looking for volunteers for setup and takedown of this year’s field.

The memorial healing field began as a simple way for one person to visualize and comprehend the sheer enormity of human loss that occurred in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“But it soon became evident that something much more was emerging,” the Town of Prescott Valley wrote in a news release. “It became a personal gesture of support, a tangible expression of mourning, honor and a very real healing experience.”

Since 2012, Prescott Valley has hosted the Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona display to honor and remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as well as honoring the 19 local Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighters who died on June 30, 2013 in the Yarnell Hill Fire.

As in prior years this massive formation of 3,000 U.S. flags will be posted at the Prescott Valley Civic Center where a beautiful panorama of red, white and blue will be created.

Volunteers are needed for flag setup on Friday, Sept. 4, starting at 7 a.m., and take-down on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 a.m.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to staff the information booth at the field through the week from Sept. 4 through the 10.

To sign up for setup and takedown, and to staff the information booth, please visit www.healingfieldpv.com. For general Healing Field information, please call 928-848-0626 or email healingfieldpv@gmail.com.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Valley Patriot Week begins Sept. 6 with Healing Fields
Come volunteer for Prescott Valley Patriot Week
Come volunteer for Prescott Valley Patriot Week
Volunteers needed for Patriot Week
Sept. 7-14 Healing Fields effort honors lives lost in tragedies
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries