Aug. 31 COVID-19 Update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

Across Arizona, 1,470,255 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 201,835 positive results and 5,029 deaths.

Yavapai County has tested 36,521 residents with 352 new tests reported overnight. There have been 2,307 positive cases, 1,016 recovered, and 77 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients, the East campus has three and there are four persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and four PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients and one PUI.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

