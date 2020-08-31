OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 31
Weather  80.0
Aug. 31 COVID-19 Update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 31, 2020 10:05 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,470,255 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 201,835 positive results and 5,029 deaths.

Yavapai County has tested 36,521 residents with 352 new tests reported overnight. There have been 2,307 positive cases, 1,016 recovered, and 77 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients, the East campus has three and there are four persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and four PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients and one PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

