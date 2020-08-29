OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 29
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Victim loses $5,000 in scam; agencies working with retailers

Originally Published: August 29, 2020 7:22 p.m.

A 76-year-old Prescott-area resident has fallen victim to a gift card scam and lost $5,000, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. She is sharing her story so that others may learn from her mistakes.

Those who believe they may never fall for such a scam are asked to keep in mind that suspects continue to target our most vulnerable population as they tend to trust those in so called “authority.”

Earlier this month, deputies met with a fraud victim who told them she received an email purportedly from “Amazon” scheduling delivery of a television. The victim had not ordered a TV, and a phone number in the email was provided so the victim called to cancel the “order.” A “customer service representative” said she would need to obtain an “Amazon Security Card” in order “to clean up her hacked” computer and prevent further problems.

In other words, the suspect created a problem and conveniently offered the solution as part of the ploy to gain the victim’s trust and rip her off, the YCSO said.

The suspect told her the cost was $5,000 to “clean up” her computer and directed her to buy the security cards to pay for the service. She was asked to get the cards from local retailers in town. Although she felt this request was suspicious, she agreed to comply. The victim was on the phone with the suspect at each store while the purchases were taking place, which is common in these types of scams and allows the suspect to insure the purchase and obtain cards numbers from the victim immediately. It is also a clue to store clerks that a scam may be in progress.

During the first purchase, the store clerk was unaware of “Amazon Security Cards” and suggested another major retailers gift card. The victim complied. After completing the transactions, she provided each card number to the suspect. When they tried to keep her on the phone to buy more cards, she became suspicious and told them “they should burn in hell.”

Later that day, the victim received a notification from her credit card company that the purchase of multiple gift cards in a short time span might indicate fraud activity, but it was too late.

The YCSO has been working with the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley Police departments to create a warning sign for high profile posting where gift cards are frequently purchased. The Prescott Police Department has taken the lead as many of these purchases occur within its jurisdiction and intends to roll out this program in mid-September.

Agencies are also requesting that store managers educate employees about the scams and offer potential victims the opportunity to make sure the purchase of bulk gifts cards is legitimate. The clerks are truly the first line of defense to prevent the devastating loss to victims and we are truly grateful for those stores cooperating with this program.

Additionally, YCSO recently started a Fraud Intervention Team (FIT) led by Crime Prevention Coordinator Bryan Thomas and staffed by selected Volunteers in Protection. The goal of FIT is to assist victims who have already reported fraud to YCSO and guide them through the process of dealing with the loss, bank and credit card issues, and general questions. The FIT team also has a hotline for general questions: 928-771-3299.

Visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/10/scammers-demand-gift-cards for additional details on gift cards fraud from the Federal Trade Commission. Also https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/media/video-0171-report-gift-cards-used-scam.

Contact the YCSO with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YCSO: Woman stole credit card from mail, arrested after trying to fool investigators
YCSO seeking information on suspect involved in credit card fraud
Sweetheart swindle fraud victim loses thousands
IRS scam ongoing; recent victim loses nearly $20,000
Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries