Obituary: Sonia Sherman
Originally Published: August 29, 2020 6:12 p.m.
Sonia Sherman, beloved mother and daughter, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at the tender age of 25.
She is survived by her parents, Lynn and Candy Sherman; her grandparents, Duane and Rosemary Davis; her brothers, Lynn, William and Tyler; her precious son, Kayson Gage; and Kayson’s father, Markus Ferguson.
Services will be held at the Sunrise Funeral home, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
