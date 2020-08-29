Obituary: Sonia Sherman

Sonia Sherman, beloved mother and daughter, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at the tender age of 25.

She is survived by her parents, Lynn and Candy Sherman; her grandparents, Duane and Rosemary Davis; her brothers, Lynn, William and Tyler; her precious son, Kayson Gage; and Kayson’s father, Markus Ferguson.

Services will be held at the Sunrise Funeral home, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.