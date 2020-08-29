Hybrid school openings expected after Labor Day for some districts

As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, school leaders are becoming more confident that schools will soon be able to resume at least with a hybrid option after Labor Day.

Yavapai County is now one of four counties that have met the “moderate” level in the state Department of Health benchmarks that would allow for a partial return of students for in-person instruction.

All four — Yavapai, Apache, Greenlee and La Paz — have fewer than 7% of their COVID-19 tests returning positive for two weeks; fewer than 10% of people showing up at hospitals with COVID-like symptoms; and two weeks with fewer than 100 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Each school district will determine how a hybrid program will work, but essentially it will divide students into shifts with half attending school certain days and doing remote learning on the opposite days.

The full return to class still is targeted for October by most districts.

The Courier intends to update school district plans each Sunday until schools are able to fully reopen.

TRI-CITY DISTRICT OPTIONS

• Chino Valley Unified School District: A hybrid model at its four schools beginning Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. With proper benchmarks, a return to in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 19, following the scheduled fall break.

• Humboldt Unified School District: No on-campus instruction, or hybrid model, until Monday, Oct. 19, following the scheduled fall break.

• Prescott Unified School District: A hybrid model as of Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. Full in-person instruction on or around fall break depending on the health metrics. Superintendent Joe Howard said he intends to be prepared for a full return as soon as numbers drop to the levels where such instruction is deemed feasible. Remote learning will continue to be available to families by choice.

In all the districts, with area charter schools expected to follow the same state criteria for reopening, remote learning will continue to be an option for all families. The caveat will be that any family that opts to switch from remote to in-school instruction due so on a quarterly time schedule.

For particulars on a hybrid schedule, view the district websites for full details.