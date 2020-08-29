COVID-19 Update: Death toll in Arizona rises past 5,000

Arizona reached a grim milestone of more than 5,000 known coronavirus deaths Saturday, Aug. 29, just as the state's largest public university announced a staggering number of cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 629 additional COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths. With those figures, Arizona has now seen in total 201,287 cases and 5,007 fatalities.

The number of hospitalizations and ventilators in use continued to make incremental decreases.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University President Michael Crow announced in an online post Friday night that more than 450 students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Crow, there are 452 confirmed positive cases and more than half involve students who live off campus in metro Phoenix. Crow says 205 students are currently in quarantine on the Tempe campus.

He also disclosed that 28 faculty members also tested positive for COVID-19. University officials say contact tracing efforts have been underway.

On Tuesday, ASU had reported 161 current coronavirus cases among students and staff across the university’s four campuses. But Crow said the cases were expected because of broad testing. The school has collected samples from more than 37,000 students since Aug. 1.

ASU, which is the nation’s largest public university, opened its fall semester last week and currently has about 100,000 students and employees coming to its four metro Phoenix campuses on staggered days.

Crow said there would be penalties for students who ignore social distancing rules and boosted the university’s mask policy to require face coverings at all times on university property. Previously, masks were required indoors and outside when social distancing wasn’t possible. Now it’s a universal requirement, except while eating.

In general, the number of coronavirus infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

LOCALLY

As of its Friday report, Yavapai County has tested 35,650 residents with 188 new tests reported, 2,273 positive cases, 966 recovered, and 78 deaths. Watch for the YCCHS's next report on Monday.

FINAL AUGUST TESTING BLITZ

Spectrum Healthcare is holding one more August Testing Blitz event in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29. The Prescott drive-through COVID-19 testing location is 990 Willow Creek Road.

The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first-come, first-serve event and while supplies last.

The testing service is free from Spectrum; however, the actual lab test will be charged to patients who have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.