OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 29
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Death toll in Arizona rises past 5,000

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: August 29, 2020 10:50 a.m.

Arizona reached a grim milestone of more than 5,000 known coronavirus deaths Saturday, Aug. 29, just as the state's largest public university announced a staggering number of cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 629 additional COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths. With those figures, Arizona has now seen in total 201,287 cases and 5,007 fatalities.

The number of hospitalizations and ventilators in use continued to make incremental decreases.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University President Michael Crow announced in an online post Friday night that more than 450 students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Crow, there are 452 confirmed positive cases and more than half involve students who live off campus in metro Phoenix. Crow says 205 students are currently in quarantine on the Tempe campus.

He also disclosed that 28 faculty members also tested positive for COVID-19. University officials say contact tracing efforts have been underway.

On Tuesday, ASU had reported 161 current coronavirus cases among students and staff across the university’s four campuses. But Crow said the cases were expected because of broad testing. The school has collected samples from more than 37,000 students since Aug. 1.

ASU, which is the nation’s largest public university, opened its fall semester last week and currently has about 100,000 students and employees coming to its four metro Phoenix campuses on staggered days.

Crow said there would be penalties for students who ignore social distancing rules and boosted the university’s mask policy to require face coverings at all times on university property. Previously, masks were required indoors and outside when social distancing wasn’t possible. Now it’s a universal requirement, except while eating.

In general, the number of coronavirus infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

LOCALLY

As of its Friday report, Yavapai County has tested 35,650 residents with 188 new tests reported, 2,273 positive cases, 966 recovered, and 78 deaths. Watch for the YCCHS's next report on Monday.

FINAL AUGUST TESTING BLITZ

Spectrum Healthcare is holding one more August Testing Blitz event in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29. The Prescott drive-through COVID-19 testing location is 990 Willow Creek Road.

The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first-come, first-serve event and while supplies last.

The testing service is free from Spectrum; however, the actual lab test will be charged to patients who have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: Arizona reports 1,054 more cases, 56 more deaths
Arizona reports 2,992 new coronavirus cases, 53 more deaths
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County adds 38 cases, no new deaths as of Aug. 4
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 2,205 cases, 2 additional deaths
COVID-19 infection rate continues downward slide in Arizona; see resource for finding daycare
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries