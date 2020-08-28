OFFERS
Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 28, 2020

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 28, 2020 5:35 a.m.

Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on August 28, 2020, to honor Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown, who died today after responding to reports of an armed suspect in Why, Arizona.

According to the Tohono O'odham Police Department (TOPD), around 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, Officer Brown was responding to reports of a "public disturbance by an armed and erratic driver" near the unincorporated village of Why, located about 100 miles west of Tucson. As he and other officers attempted to apprehend the driver, Brown suffered "a serious injury," and was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

A man suspected of shooting Brown reportedly attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by TOPD officers with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol agents.

"This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty," Ned Norris Jr., chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation said. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

"Arizona is saddened by the loss of Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown," Governor Ducey said in a statement Thursday. "He was committed to serving others and put his life on the line answering the call of duty. For that, Arizona will be forever grateful. My sincerest condolences go out to Officer Brown's loved ones as well as the Tohono O'odham Police Department. To honor Officer Brown, I've ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow."

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Tohono Oodham Nation Reservation, Papago, AZ

