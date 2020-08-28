OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 28
84.0
Custom motorcycle stolen off 89A in Prescott Valley; police seek info

Prescott Valley Police are seeking information about this stolen motorcycle. (PVPD)

Originally Published: August 28, 2020 11:44 a.m.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, a custom-built BMW motorcycle was stolen in the area of East Highway 89A, near milemarker 322 in Prescott Valley, police reported.

The motorcycle is a custom-built BMW, flat black with a long black leather seat and Florida license plates. It has a red gas tank that resembles a fire extinguisher and is mounted on the left side. There is a black metal ax mounted on the right side, police stated in a news release. The handlebars are a low-profile, drag style with yellow switches on the left side. The motorcycle has a single headlight with a black grille and a small brake light mounted under the seat.

If you see this motorcycle, do not attempt to approach. Please notify police at the contact numbers listed below.

This custom-built BMW motorcycle was stolen in Prescott Valley on Highway 89A. (PVPD)

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent Witness is at 800-932-3232. See something, say something.

Information and photos provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

