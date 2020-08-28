Custom motorcycle stolen off 89A in Prescott Valley; police seek info

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, a custom-built BMW motorcycle was stolen in the area of East Highway 89A, near milemarker 322 in Prescott Valley, police reported.

The motorcycle is a custom-built BMW, flat black with a long black leather seat and Florida license plates. It has a red gas tank that resembles a fire extinguisher and is mounted on the left side. There is a black metal ax mounted on the right side, police stated in a news release. The handlebars are a low-profile, drag style with yellow switches on the left side. The motorcycle has a single headlight with a black grille and a small brake light mounted under the seat.

If you see this motorcycle, do not attempt to approach. Please notify police at the contact numbers listed below.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent Witness is at 800-932-3232. See something, say something.

Information and photos provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.