Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Plan for daytime lane restrictions on Highway 69 in Mayer starting Aug. 31
Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time

Originally Published: August 27, 2020 11:24 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime alternating lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 69 in the town of Mayer.

The following restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 31, through Thursday, Sept. 3:

• Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane only in each direction between Old Sycamore Road (milepost 268) and Mining Claim Trail (milepost 276).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

• Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

The closures are needed for maintenance crews and contractors to apply a flush-coat treatment to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement, a news release states.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

