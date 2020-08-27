Obituary Notice: Margaret Lillian Tarwater
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 6:43 p.m.
Margaret Lillian Tarwater, 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Prescott Valley. She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Aug. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Aug. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 9, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: