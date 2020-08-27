Obituary Notice: Carolee Ann Svoboda
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 6:42 p.m.
Carolee Ann Svoboda, age 86, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, in Prescott.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Aug. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Aug. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 9, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: