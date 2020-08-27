OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 27
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

More than 15,000 fentanyl pills seized in Cottonwood after police K9 alerts officers
Confiscated fentanyl has estimated street value of $600,000

During a traffic stop on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, Cottonwood police K9, Kratos, alerted officers to a cache of 15,000 to 20,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $600,000. Items also seized included a handgun, magazines and numerous 45-caliber and 9mm bullets. (Cottonwood Police Department/Courtesy)

During a traffic stop on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, Cottonwood police K9, Kratos, alerted officers to a cache of 15,000 to 20,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $600,000. Items also seized included a handgun, magazines and numerous 45-caliber and 9mm bullets. (Cottonwood Police Department/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 9:23 a.m.

During a traffic stop on Tuesday, a Cottonwood police K9 alerted officers to a cache of 15,000 to 20,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $600,000.

Items also seized included a handgun, magazines and numerous .45-caliber and 9mm bullets. Two 21-year-olds were arrested on felony charges.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers were conducting highway interdiction operations on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde. Shortly before 1 p.m., a silver 2007 Honda Civic with expired registration tags was stopped on northbound I-17 at approximately milepost 278, near the Highway 169 exit that leads to the Prescott area.

The driver, Carlos Julian Quintero Parra, was taken into custody for failure to provide identification while operating a motor vehicle, police said. A gun magazine was discovered in his front pants pocket.

Parra advised an officer there was a gun in the vehicle near the lone passenger, Monica R. Ramirez.

Ramirez was removed from the vehicle and checked for weapons. Officers located a Colt 1911 pistol in the car.

A sergeant then conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle using the Cottonwood police K9, Kratos, who alerted officers to about five pounds of fentanyl in pill form, numerous magazines for the Colt handgun and .45-caliber and 9mm bullets.

Parra also had a usable amount of cocaine located in his pants pocket, the news release states.

Both Parra and Ramirez were transported to the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde where they were booked on numerous felony charges related to the sale and transportation of narcotic drugs and weapons misconduct. Those charges include possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug offense.

Parra and Ramirez are both being held at the county jail on $750,000 bonds.

photo

Carlos Julian Quintero Parra and Monica R. Ramirez. (Cottonwood Police Department)

Parra’s charges:

  • Two counts of possession of narcotic drugs
  • Possession of narcotic drugs for sale
  • Transportation of narcotic drugs for sale
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug offense
  • Failure or refusal to provide identification while operating a motor vehicle

Ramirez’ charges:

  • Possession of narcotic drugs
  • Possession of narcotic drugs for sale
  • Transportation of narcotic drugs
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug offense

Share #StopFentanylNow

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested during Verde traffic stop
Task Force: 2 women, 1 man arrested; 38 fentanyl pills found
Alleged fentanyl dealer and 2 others arrested by PANT
Traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust near Cottonwood
Hundreds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of meth seized by Sheriff’s Office K9 team
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries