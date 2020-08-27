Child rape, sexual assault suspect from Oregon arrested in Yavapai County

An Oregon man accused of rape and sexual abuse of a minor was arrested in Yavapai County after he recently moved into the Cottonwood area.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials in Jefferson County notified YCSO deputies about an open Oregon felony warrant for 46-year-old John Klein.

After confirming the warrant, deputies immediately coordinated a search team using the limited information provided by Jefferson County officials. They learned that Klein might be staying at a home in the 2500 block of Quirt Circle on the east side of Highway 260.

Deputies surveilled the area and learned that Klein was on his way home in a black colored SUV with Oregon plates, the release said.

As deputies monitored the neighborhood, they saw the SUV drive into the area and initiated a traffic stop. Klein was in the vehicle and arrested without incident.

Klein was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on the Oregon warrant and is awaiting extradition proceedings with a bond of $100,000.

Residents can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information about this case by calling 928-771-3260.