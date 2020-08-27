OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 27
Weather  93.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Child rape, sexual assault suspect from Oregon arrested in Yavapai County

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials in Jefferson County, Oregon notified YCSO deputies about an open felony warrant for 46-year-old John Klein, who had recently moved to the Cottonwood area. (YCS0)

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials in Jefferson County, Oregon notified YCSO deputies about an open felony warrant for 46-year-old John Klein, who had recently moved to the Cottonwood area. (YCS0)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 1:16 p.m.

An Oregon man accused of rape and sexual abuse of a minor was arrested in Yavapai County after he recently moved into the Cottonwood area.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials in Jefferson County notified YCSO deputies about an open Oregon felony warrant for 46-year-old John Klein.

After confirming the warrant, deputies immediately coordinated a search team using the limited information provided by Jefferson County officials. They learned that Klein might be staying at a home in the 2500 block of Quirt Circle on the east side of Highway 260.

Deputies surveilled the area and learned that Klein was on his way home in a black colored SUV with Oregon plates, the release said.

As deputies monitored the neighborhood, they saw the SUV drive into the area and initiated a traffic stop. Klein was in the vehicle and arrested without incident.

Klein was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on the Oregon warrant and is awaiting extradition proceedings with a bond of $100,000.

Residents can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information about this case by calling 928-771-3260.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County fugitive arrested in Oregon
55-year-old arrested for alleged sex with Prescott minor
Fugitive Backus arrested by US Marshals in Glendale
UPDATE: Wanted fugitive now facing four additional Yavapai County warrants
Serial bank robber arrested by YCSO deputy during 'routine' traffic stop
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries