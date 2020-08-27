OFFERS
Aug. 27 COVID-19 Update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

Originally Published: August 27, 2020 12:34 p.m.

Across Arizona, 1,436,275 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 200,139 positive results and 4,929 deaths. Yavapai County has tested 33,612 residents with 274 new tests reported, 2,270 positive cases, 966 recovered, and 76 deaths. YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients, the East campus has two and there are five persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

FINAL AUGUST TESTING BLITZ

Spectrum Healthcare will hold one more August Testing Blitz event in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29. The Prescott drive-through COVID-19 testing location is 990 Willow Creek Road. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first-come, first-serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum; however, the actual lab test will be charged to patients who have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

