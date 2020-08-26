Silent Witness cash reward increased to $2,000 for information on Chino Valley assault

Authorities continue to look for the people who assaulted a Chino Valley man while he was protecting private property on Aug. 6, and the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $2,000.

A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Aug. 6, a 53-year-old Chino Valley man was brutally assaulted when he approached a group of four men and a women who were on private property at a lookout area on Longbranch Trail near Bandit Ridge Road in Chino Valley.

The property is owned by the victim’s neighbor, and the man keeps watch for trespassers, the news release reported. “The concern is drug/criminal activity that has been ongoing,” it stated, adding, “When the victim saw a group of people on the property, he went there to ask them to leave and was assaulted.”

The victim reported that the group included four men and a woman, along with assorted vehicles including a red dirt bike, an ATV, and light-colored older-body two-door Jeep, possibly a Cherokee model.

The charges will include felony level assault, according to the news release. Anyone who has information on the suspects is being urged to call 928-771-3260, or report the information anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Online tips may be left at www.yavapaisw.com.

The cash reward was originally $400, and has been increased to $2,000 through donations from sever-al concerned residents.