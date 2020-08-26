Public asked to assist in locating missing Cordes Lakes man

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing person from the Cordes Lakes area.

According to an Aug. 26 YCSO news release, 65-year-old Clifford Daniel was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 22, on foot in the Cordes Lakes area. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Daniel has a heart condition and does not have his medications with him. He also does not have his phone, I.D. or any money.

He is a 5-foot-9 African American man, 180 pounds, and bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts could contact YCSO at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.