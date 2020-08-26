OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 26
Weather  92.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Public asked to assist in locating missing Cordes Lakes man

According to an Aug. 26, 2020, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office news release, 65-year-old Clifford Daniel was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 22, on foot in the Cordes Lakes area. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. (YCSO)

According to an Aug. 26, 2020, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office news release, 65-year-old Clifford Daniel was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 22, on foot in the Cordes Lakes area. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. (YCSO)

Originally Published: August 26, 2020 9:50 a.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing person from the Cordes Lakes area.

According to an Aug. 26 YCSO news release, 65-year-old Clifford Daniel was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 22, on foot in the Cordes Lakes area. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Daniel has a heart condition and does not have his medications with him. He also does not have his phone, I.D. or any money.

He is a 5-foot-9 African American man, 180 pounds, and bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts could contact YCSO at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YCSO seeking couple using counterfeit $100 bills
Search on for missing teen at Lynx Lake
Missing man found safe in Camp Verde area; one still missing
Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
Sheriff's Office: Helicopter finds missing 3-year-old girl
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries