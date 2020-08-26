Obituary: Kathleen Jeanne Blake (Kaye)
Kathleen Jeanne Blake (Kaye) joined Jesus in Heaven on Aug. 8, 2020. Kaye was born on Feb. 6, 1969 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Kaye was the youngest beautiful child born to Solange Reardon.
She loved singing and had a voice of a songbird. Our 91-year-old mother said she was going to miss singing songs with her little one most of all.
She was survived by her six siblings and husband, Erik Edwards.
Kaye lived and was loved in Arizona since 1977. The family will be holding a private memorial service to honor her life. She will be missed.
Information provided by survivors.
