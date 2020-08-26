Obituary: Jerry R. Byrd

Jerry R. Byrd passed away peacefully in his home in Chino Valley Aug. 11, 2020.

He was well known in the area for water dowsing. He also enjoyed working his gold claim in Diamond Valley, hiking, and watching the Cincinnati Bengals. In recent years he and his wife lived and worked at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

He will be laid to rest on Aug. 29, 2020, at the Chino Valley Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are requested to wear mask.

Information provided by survivors.