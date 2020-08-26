Obituary: Iven Dale Connally

Iven Dale Connally, 89, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 20, 2020. Iven passed peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, with his family.

Iven was born March 12, 1931 in Snow, Oklahoma, to Iven Edgar Connally and Juanita Riley Connally. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Marie Leon Connally.

He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in engineering.

With more than 45 years in his field, Iven retired from the Federal Aviation Administration after 35 years as an Aeronautical Engineer. Iven was a mechanic, welder, builder and tinkerer. He loved to spend time in his workshop and was admired by many for his skills and craftsmanship.

His greatest joy in life was his family and he will be greatly missed. He was a deeply devoted man of faith and we know that he is in heaven surrounded by love and peace.

Iven is survived by his wife, Marie; his two children, John and Trish and his four grandchildren, Jason, Lauren, Julia and Olivia. He is preceded in death by his parents and his five siblings, Cullen, Genevieve, Leon, Iva Nell and Wayne.

Information provided by survivors.