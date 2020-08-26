OFFERS
Family establishes fund remembering Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli

Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli. (Courtesy photo)

Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli. (Courtesy photo)

CAROL CHAMBERLAIN, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: August 26, 2020 6:19 p.m.

Our community lost a beautiful soul this past April. Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli, 21, was a longtime Prescott resident whose devotion to her faith, family, and friends was admirable and infectious.

Brooklyn graduated from Prescott High School in 2017, and pursued a degree in math education and a minor in sign language at the University of Arizona. As the daughter of City of Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli and Sheila Mengarelli, Brooklyn was well known for her desire to contribute to her community.

Her commitment to her faith was evident in every aspect of Brooklyn’s life. She participated in Prescott Christian Church’s youth group throughout high school, attended and planned multiple mission trips, and led bible studies in college. She also spent recent summers at Big Canyon Christian Ranch in Utah where she worked as a staff member and program director.

Brooklyn had four siblings, and at age 10, her parents began fostering children. Over the years, the family adopted four of the foster children. Because of this, Brooklyn was passionate about foster care and adoption. Brooklyn was also an aunt to her nephew Dawson, who deemed her as “the best aunt ever.” Her dedication to family was apparent to everyone who knew Brooklyn.

While pursuing her degree at the University of Arizona, Brooklyn joined the Chi Omega Sorority. The sorority led her to many cherished friendships. Like many of these organizations, Chi Omega also provided opportunities for Brooklyn to serve the Tucson community.

Brooklyn’s enthusiasm for making our community a great place to live will be truly missed. In her memory, Brooklyn’s family has established The Brooklyn Mengarelli Memorial Fund at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.

Those interested in making a gift to the fund can visit azfoundation.org/BrooklynMengarelli. Local philanthropists, including Perry and Sandy Massie, have already begun providing generous contributions to the fund, which will honor Brooklyn’s legacy by giving back to the Prescott community.

For more information about the Brooklyn Mengarelli Memorial Fund, you can contact me at CChamberlain@azfoundation.org or call 928-583-7815.

Carol Chamberlain is the regional director for the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.

