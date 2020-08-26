‘Election challenges’ virtual presentation set for Saturday, Aug. 29

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman and Elections Director Lynn Constabile will participate in a virtual presentation about the challenges of voting during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County and OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute).

The session, titled “Election Challenges during a Pandemic,” will take place via Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

The presentation is expected to touch on a number of topics, including: vote by mail; primary results and evaluation; trials in education to youth; voter outreach; trusted resources; redistricting in 2021; and ways to “follow your ballot.”

Registration is available by emailing: LWVCYC.education@gmail.com. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.