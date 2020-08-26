COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 18 more cases, continued downward trend

Yavapai County has tested 35,188 residents with 74 new tests reported, 2,264 positive cases, 967 recovered, and 76 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The increase in cases overnight is 18, which coincides with the downward trend of the statistics.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients, the East campus has one and there are six persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and two PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,427,160 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 199,459 positive results (up 187 since Tuesday), and 4,896 deaths, up 104 overnight.

HEALTH & WELL-BEING DURING A PANDEMIC

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, YCCHS has worked to provide first responders and frontline healthcare workers with the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they need to best serve the county. “We continue to distribute supplies as needed. As of Wednesday, Aug. 26, … YCCHS has distributed over 8,500 surgical masks, 3,500 N95s, 128,500 gloves, 11,000 gowns and coveralls, as well as many other items of Personal Protective Equipment to include hand sanitizer to our local businesses and face shields, as needed,” according to the news release.

FINAL AUGUST TESTING BLITZ

Spectrum Healthcare will hold one more August Testing Blitz event in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29. The Prescott drive-through COVID-19 testing location is 990 Willow Creek Road.

The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first-come, first-serve event and while supplies last.

The testing service is free from Spectrum; however, the actual lab test will be charged to patients who have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.