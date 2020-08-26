Adoption Spotlight: Jayden

Jayden loves the Avengers — especially Captain America — and doing arts and crafts at school. If he had to choose a favorite food, it would be spaghetti, though wings – especially from Buffalo Wild Wings – are a close second. As for his favorite animal, that’s an easy one: Chihuahuas all the way! Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

GET STARTED ONLINE

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.