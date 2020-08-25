Pet of the Week: Rayne

Meet Rayne, an approximately 2-year-old female Shar Pei mix.

Rayne came to the shelter with her brother, Rufus, as an owner surrender, and she has proven to be the sweetest dog!

Rayne is not quite house trained, as she was kept outdoors, but with consistency and patience, we are sure she can get the hang of it.

She seems to be good around other dogs, but we do not know how she feels about cats. She is gentle enough to be around children of any age.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to meet Rayne, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.