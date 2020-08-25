Obituary notice: Nancy J. Sonsin
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 5:49 p.m.
Nancy J. Sonsin was born in Belmond, Iowa and passed away on August 22, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
