Obituary notice: Bryan Woodall
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 5:52 p.m.
Bryan Woodall was born September 14, 1992 in Prescott, Arizona and passed away August 22, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
