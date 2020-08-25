OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Augustine Hernandez "Auggie" Reyes

Augustine Hernandez Reyes "Auggie"

Augustine Hernandez Reyes "Auggie"

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 6:14 p.m.

Augustine Hernandez Reyes “Auggie” passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 at the Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. He was 61 years old.

Auggie was born on September 26, 1958 in Prescott, Arizona.

Auggie had a memorable personality and sense of humor that he shared with everyone. He had a big heart and left an impression on all those who knew him. He will forever be missed!

Auggie is survived by his wife of 33 years, JoAnn Reyes of Prescott Valley, Arizona; his five surviving children, Augustine H. Reyes Jr. 38 of Massachusetts, Darren J. Reyes 36 of Massachusetts, Ashley M. Reyes 35 of Massachusetts, Merriecia A. Reyes 32 of Arizona, Samuel J. Reyes 31 of Arizona and son-in-law of 16 years Daniel Carrillo; six grandchildren, Ariana Carrillo 15, Daniel Carrillo 11, Alicia Carrillo 9, Amber Reyes 12, Kylah Reyes 4, and Ariyana Reyes 7. Auggie is also survived by three brothers and three sisters, Delfino H. Reyes Jr, Timothy C. Reyes, Reggie L. Reyes, Maryann Gonzales, Sylvia V. Delgado, and Sara Lee Reyes. Auggie was proceeded in death by his father, Delfino H. Reyes, his mother, Betty K. Reyes, and daughter, Amber R. Reyes. We love you Auggie! (Papa) you will be greatly missed, and forever remembered in our hearts!

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Delfino (Del) Hernandez Reyes Sr.
Birth: Daniel Isaiah Carrillo
Obituary: Patrick “Pat” J. McCarthy
Obituary: Timothy J. Rogers
SHOOTING: Heroes emerge from deadly attack

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries