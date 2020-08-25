Obituary: Augustine Hernandez "Auggie" Reyes

Augustine Hernandez Reyes “Auggie” passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 at the Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. He was 61 years old.

Auggie was born on September 26, 1958 in Prescott, Arizona.

Auggie had a memorable personality and sense of humor that he shared with everyone. He had a big heart and left an impression on all those who knew him. He will forever be missed!

Auggie is survived by his wife of 33 years, JoAnn Reyes of Prescott Valley, Arizona; his five surviving children, Augustine H. Reyes Jr. 38 of Massachusetts, Darren J. Reyes 36 of Massachusetts, Ashley M. Reyes 35 of Massachusetts, Merriecia A. Reyes 32 of Arizona, Samuel J. Reyes 31 of Arizona and son-in-law of 16 years Daniel Carrillo; six grandchildren, Ariana Carrillo 15, Daniel Carrillo 11, Alicia Carrillo 9, Amber Reyes 12, Kylah Reyes 4, and Ariyana Reyes 7. Auggie is also survived by three brothers and three sisters, Delfino H. Reyes Jr, Timothy C. Reyes, Reggie L. Reyes, Maryann Gonzales, Sylvia V. Delgado, and Sara Lee Reyes. Auggie was proceeded in death by his father, Delfino H. Reyes, his mother, Betty K. Reyes, and daughter, Amber R. Reyes. We love you Auggie! (Papa) you will be greatly missed, and forever remembered in our hearts!



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

