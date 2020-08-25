OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Allen Winston Bigelow

Allen Winston Bigelow

Allen Winston Bigelow

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 3:04 p.m.

Allen Winston Bigelow, born in Phoenix Arizona on January 15th 1946 and passed quietly at home on August 8th 2020.

Allen is a United States Air Force Veteran serving from 1963 until 1967. Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Hasmic Bigelow; daughters, Cindy Doty, Melissa Bigelow, Debbie Watt and son, Cody Bigelow including 7 grandkids and 3 great grandkids’ his sisters, Marge Bell, Trillby Magervo and brother, David Bailey, as well as their respective spouses and families. He is presided in death by his mother, Virginia Lucas; sister, Mary Jo Parker and brother, Rod Preece.

Allen retired from the Iron workers Union and lived in Paulden, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Kathy Marie Allen
Obituary: Juanita Uribe Molina
Obituary: Robert “Bob” Smith
Obituary: Charles F. Carlson
Obituary: Shauna Marie Delguidice

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries