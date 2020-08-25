Obituary: Allen Winston Bigelow

Allen Winston Bigelow, born in Phoenix Arizona on January 15th 1946 and passed quietly at home on August 8th 2020.

Allen is a United States Air Force Veteran serving from 1963 until 1967. Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Hasmic Bigelow; daughters, Cindy Doty, Melissa Bigelow, Debbie Watt and son, Cody Bigelow including 7 grandkids and 3 great grandkids’ his sisters, Marge Bell, Trillby Magervo and brother, David Bailey, as well as their respective spouses and families. He is presided in death by his mother, Virginia Lucas; sister, Mary Jo Parker and brother, Rod Preece.

Allen retired from the Iron workers Union and lived in Paulden, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.