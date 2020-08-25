Having a Prescott-area birthday parade?

The Daily Courier, during the COVID-19 pandemic, wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ drive-by celebrations.

For example, a reader wrote in: “My dad is having a birthday. My mom is having friends do a drive-by parade for his party by their home as a surprise during the family party. Their friends will be decorating and have signs as they drive by.”

Some have even had local law enforcement and fire departments participate. Residents who are interested in submitting a 150-word write-up, photos, even video, of the event may send them to editors@prescottaz.com. Submissions will be considered for an upcoming special section or inclusion in the Courier and dCourier.com.

Anyone who lives in the quad-city area is welcome to participate in this feature. Submissions must include the birthday honoree’s full name, city or town of residence, and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions.

For more information, call Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 14.