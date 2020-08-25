COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 2,246 cases; dealing with uncertainty, worries

Yavapai County has tested 35,114 residents with 218 new tests reported, 2,246 positive cases, 967 recovered, and 76 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Aug. 25.

YRMC West is caring for eight COVID-19 patients, the East campus has three and there are six persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has three COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,421,819 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 199,273 positive results (up 859 since Monday), and 4,792 deaths, up 21 overnight.

HEALTH & WELL-BEING DURING A PANDEMIC

"It is difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle when we are in the middle of a crisis like this," YCCHS stated in the release. "The uncertainty, and worries related to finances, childcare, elderly parents, and job security disrupt our routines, our lifestyles and our mental health. The uncertainty about the future, the ceaseless news coverage and constant social media driven flood of messages can increase our sense of anxiety."

Stress is a normal response to these types of situations, the release explained. Stress disturbs our sleeping and eating patterns, leads to irritability or emotional outbursts, low motivation, and changes in use of alcohol or other drugs. Health officials urge residents to to seek help with COVID-related stress, and strive to maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes trying to get back into a routine.

For more information, visit https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/viswanathlab/health-and-well-being

FINAL AUGUST TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold one more August Testing Blitz event in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29. The Prescott drive-through COVID-19 testing location is 990 Willow Creek Road.

The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last.

The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.