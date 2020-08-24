OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

YCSO warns public about voter record scams

Yavapai County Recorded Leslie Hoffman says her department will never call local residents asking for personal information pertaining to voter registration records. Prescott-area voters are encouraged to contact the county recorder’s office with questions at 928-771-3248, or email web.voter.registration@yavapai.us. (Courier stock photo)

Yavapai County Recorded Leslie Hoffman says her department will never call local residents asking for personal information pertaining to voter registration records. Prescott-area voters are encouraged to contact the county recorder’s office with questions at 928-771-3248, or email web.voter.registration@yavapai.us. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: August 24, 2020 7:12 p.m.

Recently, a citizen who received a phone call requesting to verify voter information records, contacted the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office to determine if this is the normal course of business, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release Monday.

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffmann provides the following information:

“The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, Voter Registration or Election Department will never call and ask for any personal information pertaining to your voter registration records,” Hoffmann said in a YCSO news release. “Additionally, please do not provide your driver’s license or Voter ID number should you be asked.”

Hoffman encouraged Prescott-area residents to contact the county recorder’s voter registration department at 928-771-3248, or via email at web.voter.registration@yavapai.us, with any questions.

Voter registration status can also be checked at my.arizona.vote.

“This has been a scam around the country for years,” YSCO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said. “Again, the best defense against these scammers is to simply hang up the phone and not engage further.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County recorder shares local election information
Last day to request an early ballot
Contact county recorder if your city election ballot has not yet arrived via regular mail
Last day to request an early ballot is Friday, Aug. 17
Register to vote in City of Prescott election by Oct. 10
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries