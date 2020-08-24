YCSO warns public about voter record scams

Recently, a citizen who received a phone call requesting to verify voter information records, contacted the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office to determine if this is the normal course of business, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release Monday.

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffmann provides the following information:

“The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, Voter Registration or Election Department will never call and ask for any personal information pertaining to your voter registration records,” Hoffmann said in a YCSO news release. “Additionally, please do not provide your driver’s license or Voter ID number should you be asked.”

Hoffman encouraged Prescott-area residents to contact the county recorder’s voter registration department at 928-771-3248, or via email at web.voter.registration@yavapai.us, with any questions.

Voter registration status can also be checked at my.arizona.vote.

“This has been a scam around the country for years,” YSCO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said. “Again, the best defense against these scammers is to simply hang up the phone and not engage further.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.